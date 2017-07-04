House Of Reps Summons Fashola Over Comments On Budget

Channels Television
Updated July 4, 2017
File photo

The House of Representatives has summoned the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN, over comments he made about the input of the lawmakers in the 2017 Budget.

The lawmakers, who had last week described comments by the minister as calculated mischief, now want him to come and defend his reaction to the budget.

