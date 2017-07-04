Kogi APC Seeks Court Order To Stop Dino Melaye’s Recall

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kogi State and 12 others have asked the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from commencing the recall process of Senator Dino Melaye.

Following the collation of signatures for the recall process of Senator Melaye who is representing Kogi West senatorial district, the electoral body had said that it would commence the exercise on July 10.

In the originating summons filed at the registry of the court, the plaintiffs asked the court to declare that the petition presented to the INEC Chairman for the recall of Senator Melaye was illegal, unlawful, wrongful and of no effect whatsoever.

They also urged the court to declare that the recall process was unlawful for being contrary and in contravention of the rules of natural justice and constitutionally guaranteed right to fair hearing under Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution.

The APC, therefore, sought an order of injunction restraining the INEC from commencing the recall process of the lawmaker.

They prayed the court for an order stopping INEC from conducting any referendum based on the purported petition allegedly presented and signed by dead and fictitious constituents of the plaintiffs’ sponsored member of the Senate.

No date has been fixed for hearing of the matter.