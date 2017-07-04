Massive Floods Plague Central And Southern China

At least 30 people have been killed so far in the flooding at Central And Southern China with water levels in more than 60 different rivers rising above warning levels.

Thousands of people have been forced from their homes and more than a dozen are reported missing.

Reports say the Chinese government has now disbursed 103 million dollars in emergency aid to help the provinces deal with the deadly flooding.

Heavy rain started to pound parts of Guangxi on Saturday, forcing the relocation of 91,600 residents as of 14:30 Monday, according to the regional civil affairs department.

The annual rainy season arrived in the second half of June, hitting Hunan province the hardest.

The area produces some of China’s major crops, and is reporting an economic loss of over a billion dollars.