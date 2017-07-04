Mourinho Unhappy With Transfers At Man Utd

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, is unhappy at the lack of movement on the Europa League champions signings this summer.

The United manager wants to conclude a deal for Real Madrid striker, Alvaro Morata this week with the first-team squad set to begin training at Carrington on Saturday.

Mourinho identified four key positions where United needed to strengthen to executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward, at the start of the summer, but the club has so far only brought in defender Victor Lindelof ahead of embarking on a pre-season tour of the U.S. on Sunday.

