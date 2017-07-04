NLC Suspends Strike In Cross River, Orders Workers To Resume Immediately

The organized Labour in Cross River State has suspended the indefinite strike action embarked upon by the body following agreement by government to implement the 13point demands made by the Union.

Addressing a cross section of workers in Calabar, the Cross River State Capital, NLC Chairman Comrade John Ushie enjoined workers to resume work following it’s two weeks strike action with immediate effect.

According to the Chairman, the decision arose from a meeting by the state government and the joint body for the interest of the state and workers at large whose continuous absence at their duty post will have a negative effect in the State’s economy.

Part of the agreement reached according to Labour included, immediate payment in full of outstanding gratuity of retirees, promotion exercise of deserving civil and public servants to resume immediately with letters released to them and arrears paid them.

“Consequent upon a meeting held between Cross River State Government on the 2nd of July 2017 to resolve the indefinite strike embarked upon by Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress and Public Service Negotiating Council, the government has agreed to implement all the 13 point agreement earlier reached on 30th May, 2017”.

Others are, deductions from salaries of staff investigated and accounted for, among others demands.