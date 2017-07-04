NSCDC Uncovers Illegal Refineries In Rivers State

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Rivers State has uncovered three large illegal dumps, destroyed 15 illegal refineries, arrested trucks and arrested 93 suspected pipeline vandals and illegal bunkers.

According to the State Commandant of the NSCDC, Mohammed Haruna a filling station has also been sealed off as a fall out of efforts in fighting illegal dealings business in the state.

Some of the trucks impounded include a tipper with specially built-in tank loaded with illegally refined ago, a truck with about 600 bags of illegally refined ago and others laden with about 200, 000 litres of petroleum products arrested at different times in the last two months in Gokana, Oyigbo and Obio Akpor Local Government Areas of the state.

The command has also uncovered an illegal bunkering site at a residential area in Mbano camp in Oyigbo Local Government Area.

While conducting journalists around some the illegal dumps, the state commandant expressed concerns that at the rate of arrests, the command may run out of places to keep arrested trucks.

He said, “on May 20, 2017, our anti vandal team arrested eight suspects with a tipper loaded illegal refined ago at K-dere community in Gokana Local Government Area of the state.

“Also on May 22, 2017, a Dangote truck with registration number Kano KNC 113xa loaded with about 600 hundred bags of illegally refined ago, pms and dpk (50 litres each) and a truck of 33,000 litres with registration number imo gua13axa fully loaded with petroleum product was arrested by anti vandal team along Oyigbo bridge in Oyigbo LGA

The commandant added, “Many of the suspects have been charged to court and those whose cases are done with, their trucks will be handed over to the Federal Government. ”

One of the suspects however said he was unaware that the business was illegal.