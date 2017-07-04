Ogun Govt Compensates 300 Land Owners

The Ogun State Government has paid over N250 million as compensation to 300 landowners whose lands, structures and crops paved way for development in Adunbu and Otun villages, in Itori, Ewekoro along the Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway.

The Special Adviser and Director-General, Bureau of Lands and Survey, Mr. Biyi Ismail said this at the presentation of cheques to beneficiaries in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The Director General, represented by the Director, Acquisition and Compensation, Mr. Lekan Omobo, said the beneficiaries were either home owners or farmers whose lands had been acquired by government for developmental purposes.

The payment of this compensation is another promise kept by this administration led by Gov. Ibikunle Amosun. “We thank you all for your support and collaboration’’, he said.

He further explained that part of the plans were for investors who would make use of the land to support the communities in the two villages by providing jobs to the indigenes and other social amenities.

He added that government would continue to attract investors to boost the State’s industrialization drive.

Speaking on behalf of other beneficiaries, the Baale of Adunbu, Kayode Falola, appreciated the State government for compensating them on their lands, saying that the location of industries in their communities would add value to lives of the people.