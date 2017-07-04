Ortom Calls On Nigerians To Unite In Honour Of Maitama Sule

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has urge Nigerians and all ethnic nationalities to shelve the idea of disintegration and inter-tribal threats in honour of the sacrifices and contribution of elder statesman, Maitama Sule.

Gov. Ortom gave this advise while addressing journalist on the gains of Nigerians living together, believing that the country is better off in terms of security and development.

The governor also commiserated with the government and people of Kano state and advise Nigerians to emulate the virtues of past heroes who gave their all the building the country to what it is today.

“I express my condolences to the government and people of Kano state and Nigerians at large, because the impact of Maitama Sule gave to Nigeria during his life time cannot be over-emphasised”.

” He served diligently, he fought for the unity of this country, he stood for the truth.

“He stood for patriotism, he stood to unite and to build a one Nigeria,

“It is unfortunate that he left this very time that there are divisive voices of disunity over our country Nigeria.

“My prayer is that the almighty God will keep his soul and may his soul rest in peace”.