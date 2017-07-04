Queen Elizabeth, Duke Of Edinburgh Hold Garden Party

Updated July 4, 2017

Queen Elizabeth, Duke Of Edinburgh Hold Garden PartyQueen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh held a garden party in Edinburgh on Tuesday for local volunteers and council employees in the area of West Dunbartonshire.

Each year, the royal couple holds the Royal Garden Party in The Palace of Holyrood House, in central Edinburgh.

This year’s attendees included nominees and winners of the Provost’s Civic Awards, according to local media.

The Provost’s Civic Awards are awarded to people who have contributed to local society.

