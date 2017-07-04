Senate Suspends Confirmation Of Nominees Over Magu

The Senate has suspended the confirmation of all nominees from the executive until all issues of confirmation as contained in the Constitution are adhered to.

The Senate took this position following a point of order by Senator Ahmed Sani.

Senator Sani in his point of order drew the attention of lawmakers to remarks allegedly made by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo that the Senate has no powers to confirm nominees apart from ministerial and ambassadorial nominees.

The Acting President purportedly made the remark after the Senate rejected the confirmation of Acting EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu.

Lawmakers say they would no longer entertain any request for confirmation of any nominee until the acting president respects the rejection of Mr Magu.