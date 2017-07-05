Air Force Frustrates Another Boko Haram Attempt At Regrouping

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Component of Operation Lafiya Dole says it has foiled another attempt by the Boko Haram Terrorists to regroup.

The Force said in a statement that during an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) mission of the Sambisa general area, the former headquarters of the insurgents, a gradual convergence of BHT elements at some buildings in Alagarno Camp 1 was noticed.

“The sight of several solar panels on the rooftops of the buildings, and the obvious attempt to conceal the buildings gave out the plans of the terrorists. A confirmatory ISR mission indicated that the structures were most likely a budding Command and Control facility, which could also house High Value Targets.”

“On 3 July 2017, the Air Component detailed 3 aircraft namely, 2 Alpha Jet and one F-7Ni aircraft, to conduct Air Interdiction strikes on the buildings in succession. Subsequent Battle Damage Assessment revealed that the structures with the solar panels as well as other adjoining BHT structures were damaged.”

The group also noted that a suspected BHT technical vehicle, which was attempting to make a run from the vicinity, was struck by subsequent waves of attack.