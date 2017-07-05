Ajimobi Appoints Heads Of TESCOM, ETF And Hospitals Management

Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi has approved the appointment of chairmen and members into the newly constituted Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) and Hospitals Management Board (HMB).

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Olalekan Alli conveyed the governor’s approval and directive for the immediate constitution of the boards.

The TESCOM has Mr Bashiru Ajibade as its full-time chairman, while Ojo Omoyeni, M.K. Ogunkunle, Laide Afolabi, M.R. Arinola, Ibrahim Bolomope and Mrs. Margaret Babalola would serve as part-time members.

Similarly, Dr. Goke Adeyemo was named as full-time chairman for the Hospital Management Board, while Rasaq Oladele, Diran Olabisi, Mrs Funmilayo Ogundipe Anuoluwapo, Esuola Sampson, Dr. Jare Adegbola, Dr. Adediran Oyeyinka and Femi Yusuf were appointed as part-time members.

According to the statement, the appointments take immediate effect.

It further disclosed that members of the Education Trust Fund (ETF) which was recently constituted by the governor would also be inaugurated.

The ETF is chaired by the President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as well as a former Minister of Industry, Mrs. Onikepo Akande.