Annette Bening To Be President Of Venice Fillm Festival Jury

American actress, Annette Bening has been announced as the president of the International Competition Jury at the 74th Venice International Film Festival.

The announcement was made by the Board of Directors of the annual Italian film festival on Wednesday.

The 59-year-old, who is married to actor Warren Beatty, is known for movies such as ‘American Beauty’, ‘Being Julia’ and ‘The Kids Are All Right’.

“I’m honored to be asked to serve as the President of the Jury for this year’s Venice Film Festival. I look forward to seeing the movies, and working with my fellow jury members to celebrate the best of this year’s cinema from all over the world”, said the four-time Academy Award nominee actress according to the event’s press release.

The 74th Venice International Film Festival will run from August 30 to September 9.