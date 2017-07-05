Arsenal Complete Lacazette Signing

Updated July 5, 2017

Arsenal Complete Lacazette SigningArsenal on Wednesday completed the signing of France international, Alexandre Lacazette from Ligue 1 side Lyon.

The club confirmed that Lacazette signed a “long-term contract” for a club-record fee of €53m that could rise to €60m.

The deal beats the €50m euros which the Gunners paid to sign Germany’s Mesut Ozil to the Emirates from Real Madrid in 2013.

Lacazette, 26, is expected to travel to Sydney with his new teammates this weekend as Arsenal begin their pre-season tour in Australia.


