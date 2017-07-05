Barcelona Say Lionel Messi Will Sign New Four-Year Deal

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi will sign a new four-year deal with the club, keeping him with the Spanish giants until 2021, the side said on Wednesday (July 5).

Five times a Ballon d’Or winner, the forward was entering the final 12 months of his current deal before the new one was agreed.

The Argentine had recently returned to his homeland to marry his long-time girlfriend Antonela Roccuzzo. The couple have two children, Thiago, 4, and Mateo, 21 months.

Messi, who scored 37 times in La Liga last season, has been at Barcelona since the age of 13, rising through their youth system to become one of the most successful and recognisable footballers in the world.

Recently Barcelona’s new coach Ernesto Valverde told reporters Messi was the best player he had ever seen on a pitch.

The 30-year-old follows in the footsteps of teammates and fellow strikers Luis Suarez and Neymar, who signed new deals last season.

Local media reports indicate the deal will see Messi remain as the club’s highest earner, while his buyout clause has been upped to 300 million euros.