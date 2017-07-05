Bundesliga Signs First Female Referee

Bibiana Steinhaus will be the first woman ever to referee in the German top flight after the German Football Association (DFB) named her on the list of referees for the 2017/2018 Bundesliga season.

Steinhaus has been a German FA referee since 1999 and taken charge of 80 second division matches since 2007.

The 38-year-old police officer also officiated during the 2011 and 2015 Women’s World Cups, the 2012 London Olympics, and the Women’s Champions League final in Cardiff last month.