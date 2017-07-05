Court Fixes July 12 To Hear Patience Jonathan’s Appeal

The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos on Wednesday fixed July 12 to hear an appeal filed by the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience, seeking to stop the forfeiture of a sum of $5.7million and N2,421,953,522.78 to the Federal Government.

The appeal arose from an order obtained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) last April 26, from the Federal High Court in Lagos, temporarily forfeiting the cash to the government.

The commission told Justice Mojisola Olatoregun, who made the order, that the funds were suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities.

It also said the N5.7m was part of the sum of $6.7m (about N2.1billion) which Mrs Jonathan allegedly directed her aides to pay into her account between February 8, 2013 and January 30, 2015, while her husband was President.

Justice Olatoregun also ordered the temporary forfeiture of another N2,421,953,522.78 found in an Ecobank Nigeria Ltd account in the name of La Wari Furniture and Baths Ltd. The commission said the money also belongs to Mrs Jonathan.

In May, Justice Olatoregun suspended proceedings in the hearing of the EFCC’s application seeking permanent forfeiture of the cash pending the appeal court’s decision on the interim order.

She granted the applications of Mrs Jonathan’s lawyer, Chief Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN) and that of Counsel for La Wari Furniture and Baths, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) for a stay of the proceedings.

In the notice of appeal, Mrs Jonathan, wants the court to hold that the law cited by the EFCC in its ex-parte application for the temporary forfeiture was not relevant.