Emenike Joins Greek Champions Olympiacos

Nigerian striker Emmanuel Emenike has joined Greek champions Olympiacos from Turkish outfit Fenerbahce on a two-year deal for a transfer fee of €2.5m.

Emenike arrived in Athens, the European country’s capital and took his medical ahead of the signing.

The 30-year-old forward scored just four goals in 15 appearances for Fenerbahce last season.

The 2013 AFCON top scorer and winner is expected to earn €2m per year.