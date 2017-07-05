Police Arraign Six For Burgling Segun Odegbami’s House

Six men who allegedly burgled the house of Segun Odegbami, a former Super Eagles player and stole items worth N14.1 million, have been charged before a Magistrates’ Court, sitting in the Igbosere area of Lagos.

The six defendants are – Oke Moses, 18, Abdul Azeez, 22, Ajibade Rahmon 24, Isaac Okenuga 29, Olusola Orisansope, 22, and Daramola Abiodun, 22.

They are standing trial on four counts bordering on burglary, conspiracy, receiving stolen property, and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Chijioke Njoku, on Wednesday, told the court that they committed the offences between June 1 and 20, at 2:00 a.m. at No.13, Saro Close, Victoria Island, Lagos.

He said that two of them, Moses and Azeez, unlawfully broke and entered into the house of the complaint, Mr Olusegun Odegbami, a former Super Eagles player and stole some items worth N14.1 million.

According to the prosecutor, the items stolen included an Iphone 7plus valued at N490, 000, a Samsung Galaxy S3 phone valued at N150,000; two Apple Laptops valued at N600,000 and a Rolex watch valued at N12 million.

Other items were a box containing some clothes and shoes valued at N500, 000 and a Phone recharge cable valued at N5,000, adding that the total value of all the items stolen was N14.1 million.

Njoku also said that the other defendants received the stolen goods from Moses and Azeez.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 287, 307 (b), 328 (1), and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants however, denied the offences and the Magistrate, Mrs Folasade Botoku granted them bail in the sum of N1 million each with two sureties each in like sum.

She also stated that the sureties must be gainfully employed, and must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was subsequently adjourned till August 17.