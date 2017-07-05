UK, France Demand More North Korea Sanctions

Channels Television
Updated July 5, 2017

North Korea, FanceThe United Kingdom and France on Wednesday called for deeper sanctions on North Korea, following a test launch the day before of an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM).

Russia, however, said military force should not be considered against North Korea and also called for a halt to the deployment of a United States Missile Defence System in South Korea.

One of the country’s representatives at the United Nations said that attempts to economically strangle North Korea are “unacceptable” and that sanctions will not resolve the issue.

Earlier on Wednesday, the US warned that it was ready to use force “if we must” stop North Korea’s nuclear missile programme, but said it prefers global diplomatic action against Pyongyang.


