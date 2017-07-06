10 Die In Ogun Road Accident

Updated July 6, 2017
The Ogun State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps has confirmed the death of 10 persons following a road accident which occurred at Ibara Village, along the Abeokuta/Sagamu Expressway.

Confirming the incident, the state FRSC commander, Clement Oladele said it happened as a result of reckless driving.

“The accident was caused as a result of over speeding and recklessness on the part of the driver of the articulated vehicle. The 18-seater bus heading to Ago Iwoye from Abeokuta, the state capital was parked before it was rammed into by the articulated vehicle which was at top speed.”

Oladele however, cautioned road users to be more careful while driving especially during the rainy season.

“I am using this medium to appeal to road users to be more careful, especially this time of the raining season as the roads tend to be slippery and dangerous to drive on. They should obey the necessary speed limits in order to save avoidable deaths on our roads,” he stated.


