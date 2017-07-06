CAN, NBA, Others Fault Edo Anti-Grazing Bill

Participants of a public hearing on the Edo State Anti-grazing Bill have advocated that the bill be thrown out in its entirety as it does not represent the wishes of Edo people.

Representatives of the Edo State governor, the Christian Association of Nigeria and the Nigerian Bar Association in their presentations faulted sections of the bill stating that it will cause crisis in the state and legal problems in the courts if passed in its current form.

Spokesman of the Edo State House of Assembly Damian Lawani, however said the lawmakers expect the participants to proffer solution rather than focus on the problems with the bill.

Details shortly…