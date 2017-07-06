CAN, NBA, Others Fault Edo Anti-Grazing Bill

Channels Television
Updated July 6, 2017

Benue Govt. Denies Inducement On Anti-Grazing BillParticipants of a public hearing on the Edo State Anti-grazing Bill have advocated that the bill be thrown out in its entirety as it does not represent the wishes of Edo people.

Representatives of the Edo State governor, the Christian Association of Nigeria and the Nigerian Bar Association in their presentations faulted sections of the bill stating that it will cause crisis in the state and legal problems in the courts if passed in its current form.

Spokesman of the Edo State House of Assembly Damian Lawani, however said the lawmakers expect the participants to proffer solution rather than focus on the problems with the bill.

Details shortly…


More on Local

10 Die In Ogun Road Accident

Lagos Residents Attribute Flooding To Down Pour

No Hiding Place For Kidnappers, Badoo Group – Ambode Assures Lagosians

Al-Makura Promises To Prosecute Individuals Involved In Hate Speech

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV