BFN Confirms Eleven Countries For 2017 Lagos Int’l Challenge

The Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) has confirmed that players from 11 countries will participate in the 2017 Lagos International Challenge.

The competition which is the third phase in the West Africa circuit will hold at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, from July 26 till 29.

According to the Federation, the countries are Sri Lanka, Portugal, Egypt, Israel, Republic of Benin, Italy, Ghana, Uganda, Cameroon, India and Nigeria.

The BFN also disclosed that the total prize money for the competition was 20,000 Dollars for the best eight players.

