Court Fixes Oct 5 To Hear Application On Babangida Aliyu’s Case

The Federal High Court, Abuja, will on October 5, hear an application seeking the transfer of the case of former Niger Governor, Babangida Aliyu to the Federal High Court in Minna.

The Federal Government had charged Mr Aliyu alongside his former Chief Of Staff, Umar Nasko with conspiracy to launder over one billion Naira ecological funds belonging to Niger State.

At the resumed hearing the prosecuting counsel, Mr Ben Ikani told the court that the matter was for commencement of trial and that he had his first witness in court.

Counsel to Nasko, Mamman Osman, however, prayed the court to allow him move an application in which he was challenging the jurisdiction of the Abuja division of the court to hear the matter.

Osman requested for an adjournment to allow him bring another application seeking to transfer the matter.

Earlier, the trial judge, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba had made it clear to Mr Osman when he raised his application that the Federal High Court was one and that he had jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Dimgba advised Osman that instead of challenging his jurisdiction, he should rather apply for the matter to be transferred to Minna.

Subsequently, the judge adjourned the case to give all parties sufficient time to reflect on the issues and arrive at a consensus in order to avoid unnecessary delays in the matter.