Federer, Kerber Pleased With Wimbledon Wins

Roger Federer has risen above mere mortals on Wimbledon’s lawns over the past 14 years so it was almost comforting to learn the king of cool had an attack of nerves before his second-round match on Thursday.

Usually so serene on his Centre Court stage, the 35-year-old Swiss was visibly snatching at some shots early on against 79th-ranked Serb Dusan Lajovic and dropped his first service game before ironing out the kinks to win 7-6(0) 6-3 6-2.

His record-extending 86th win at the All England Club put him closer to becoming the first man to claim eight Wimbledon singles titles, having first lifted the trophy in 2003, but it was far from a routine day at the office for the 35-year-old.

Meanwhile Sorana Cirstea said she was upset and shocked by the injury suffered by opponent Bethanie Mattek-Sands, while top seed Angelique Kerber admitted, like Federer, she also got off to a slow start,

Kirsten Flipkens.