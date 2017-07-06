G20 Summit: German Police Fire Water Cannon At Demonstrators

Updated July 6, 2017

German Police fired water cannon and pepper spray at protesters gathered to demonstrate against a G20 summit in Hamburg on Thursday after a group of black-clad demonstrators threw bottles and other objects at riot police.

Police expected around 100,000 protesters from around Europe, who say the G20 has failed to solve many of the issues threatening world peace, to gather for the demonstration dubbed “Welcome to Hell” by the anti-capitalist groups behind it.


