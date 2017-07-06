Gospel Singer Ada Reaches New Height With ‘I Overcame’

Gospel singer Ada Ehi has premiered her latest music video ‘I overcame’ at the meet and greet section with the press on Wednesday.

Ada who is not relenting in her pursuit of excellence is building up bars ahead of her soon to be released album, the third project since her debut album ‘Undeniable’ which was released in 2009.

Speaking at the meet and greet section Ada who is signed into Love World Record, a Christ Embassy recording company shared the inspiration and story behind the number of her popular singles ‘I testify’ and ‘only you’.

She said,“I wanted to show that everyone has a testimony, that is why we showed kids, couples, adults, so everyone has a testimony if you look closely at your life you will see the signature of God and you will testify. I also wanted something that will inspire people, joy, happiness, gratitude, togetherness.”

“for ‘only you Jesus ‘talks about the resurrection of Jesus and the rhythm of the song is very African so we had to bring it home, trying to portray normal situations like no jobs, crisis, then how God steps in when we need him, that is the story.”

Ada has made her mark with the release of well conceptualise music video that can compete with videos in mainstream.one of such is the recently released video titled ‘Jesus’ which shared a million YouTube mark within a month.