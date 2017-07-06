Governor Obaseki Swears-In 18 Commissioners

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has sworn-in 18 commissioners as part of his cabinet.

Speaking at the ceremony which held at the government house in Benin City, the Edo State capital, Obaseki urged the new appointees to make meaningful contributions to the development of state’s economy.

He also expressed optimism that the new officers would help improve the economy which according to him has seen a decline in the Internally Generated Revenue.

“Nigeria is going through a very trying period, we need to build institutions, we need to build our governments. This is a time that you have been called upon to serve, you should count yourselves particularly lucky because whatever we do in the next four to eight years will lay the foundations of a future Nigeria and a future Edo State,” he stated.

The commissioners were drawn from each of the 18 Local Government Areas of Edo State.