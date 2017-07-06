Gunmen Abduct Seven Persons In Rivers State

After three days in captivity, the Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of seven persons including four women along Elele Isiokpo road in Ikwere local government area of Rivers State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, said the seven persons were travelling in a Siena vehicle on their way from Abuja to Port Harcourt.

One of the women is reported to be pregnant while the other two are members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN). were on their way from a meeting in the federal capital territory.

According to the chairman of the Rivers State chapter of the JUSUN, George Sokari, the abductors are yet to establish contact with the families of the victims.

But the police, however, say they are currently on the trail of the hoodlums.

Meanwhile, consultants at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital has proceeded on an indefinite strike due to incessant kidnap of their colleagues. This was announced by the public relations officer of the medical and dental consultants of Nigeria of the hospital, Chukwuemeka Emmanuel.

“The strike is in protest of the abduction of one Alex Akani, Dr Akani was abducted from his home last Sunday in Rumekini by unknown gunmen. The consultants will for now only attend to emergency cases till further notice.” Emmanuel said.

Elsewhere, one person has been reportedly killed in a cult clash in Asarama community in Andoni Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the incident, the caretaker committee chairman, Allen Jonah told journalists that the hoodlums stormed the community and exchanged gunfire with another suspected rival cult group leaving one dead and several others wounded.

