Jeff Horn Honoured With Brisbane Ticker Tape Parade

Australian World Boxing Organization welterweight world champion, Jeff Horn, was honoured with a ticker tape parade in Brisbane on Thursday.

The 29-year-old former schoolteacher was awarded a unanimous 12-round decision over the eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao after a bloody battle in front of more than 51,000 fans at Brisbane’s Lang Park on Sunday.

Not everybody was happy with the victory, awarded with scores of 117-111, 115-113 and 115-113 by the three judges, and on Wednesday, Pacquiao asked the WBO to review his loss.

The critics of the decision pointed to the 182 to 92 punch count in favour of the Pacquiao, with some suggesting that Horn was awarded the victory for effort.

Read Also: Filipinos Disappointed Over Pacquiao’s Defeat Against Jeff Horn