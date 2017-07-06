Maitama Sule: Osinbajo Visits Kano, Condoles With Residents

Nigeria’s Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has described late Maitama Sule as a great orator who served Nigeria from childhood till his last moments.

He said this during a one-day condolence visit to Kano State where he noted that he met the late politician for the first time when he (Osinbajo) was 15 years old at a time when Dr Sule became Nigeria’s first youngest minister.

He was received at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and other top government officials.

Osinbajo then proceeded to the Emir’s Palace, where he was recieved by Muhammadu Sanusi (ii) and his district heads.

On his part, Sanusi prayed for the repose of the soul of late Dr Sule while expressing appreciation for Osinbajo’s Visit.

Although Maitama Sule has since been laid to rest, government officials, friends and associates are still trooping to Kano to pay tributes to the family of the elder statesman who died in active service to Nigeria.