Nasarawa Govt. Describes Maitama Sule As A Great Asset To Nigeria

The Nasarawa state Governor Tanko Al-Makura has condoled with the family of Yusuf Maitama Sule describing him as a detribalized Nigerian.

He said that he received the news of his death with shock and commiserated with the people of Kano State and Nigerians as a whole.

According to him, the elder statesman was a patriotic Nigerian who has left an indelible mark in the sands of history.

The governor reiterated that the deceased has left a vacuum that cannot be filled among his pedigree in politics and his concern for the less privileged.

In the same vain, the Speaker of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi also commiserated with the family of the elder statesman.

He described the Speaker as a great asset to Nigeria whose vacuum will hardly be filled.

He added that his demise is a big blow to the nation.