Okagbare Qualifies For 2017 World Athletics Championships

Blessing Okagbare has qualified for the London 2017 World Athletics Championships after jumping 6.77m to finish second at the Hungarian Memorial Athletics Grand Prix.

The University of Texas graduate has now exceeded the 6.75m mark set by the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) for the championships.

The 2008 Olympics bronze medallist came to Hungary with a 6.52m personal season’s best achieved in the United States, last month.

She has already secured qualification in the 100m and 200m races for the World Athletics Championships.

