Super Eagles Goalkeeper Carl Ikeme Diagnosed With Acute Leukaemia

English club Wolverhampton Wanderers have confirmed that Nigerian goalkeeper Carl Ikeme is to begin chemotherapy after being diagnosed with acute leukaemia.

The championship club say Ikeme returned “abnormal blood tests” during pre-season testing and further checks confirmed the diagnosis.

The 31-year-old has been with Wolverhampton Wanderers for his entire career, making more than 200 appearances for Wanderers.

With the latest development, Super Eagles’ goalkeeping problems worsen for coach Gernot Rohr.