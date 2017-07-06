We Have Nothing To Do With Olatunde Ojuregbe’s Death – Police

The FCT Police Command has denied responsibility for the murder of one Olatunde Ojuregbe, following reports that made the rounds on Wednesday.

In a statement by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Dsp Anjuguri J. Manzah, the Force noted that “contrary to the misleading news report which is an orchestrated attempted to disparage the command and pitch the public against the police, it is pertinent to state unequivocally that the police which is a law enforcement agency guided by the rule of law and duty bound to respect, protect and fulfil the rights of citizens did not play any role, under whatever guise, in the murder of the deceased.”

The command explained further that at about 6:30 am a passer-by informed them at the Jikwoyi division that a man was lying lifeless inside a golden colour Honda Accord vehicle.

They stated that “upon receipt of the information a team of police detectives was immediately mobilised to the scene where the victim later identified as Olatunde Ojuregbe, 43, was seen lying in the driver’s seat with a bullet wound on his body and bullet mark on the driver’s door.

“The photograph of the scene was taken before the victim was moved to Asokoro General Hospital where he was certified dead by a medical doctor. His corpse was then deposited at the mortuary for further investigation.”

The statement also noted that a cash sum of 25,000 and some electrical working tools were found inside the deceased’s car.

The Force, however said investigation is still ongoing and that the findings would be made public soon, upon conclusion.

Meanwhile, the Police said one Priscilla Olatunde, 24, has claimed to be the wife of the deceased.