Edo State Receives N2.18bn Allocation For LGs

The Edo State Joint Accounts Allocation Committee (JAAC) has declared a revenue allocation of N2.18bn from the Federation Account for the 18 local government councils in the month of June 2017.

The Head of Administration, Uhunmwonde Local Government Council, Mr Anthony Eboigbodin disclosed this after a meeting presided over by Governor Godwin Obaseki at the Government House in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

He hinted that the state government has concluded plans for the collection of the harmonised local government taxes, rates and levies across the state starting from Monday, July 10.

“It has been approved that the collection of rates, levies and other fixed rates in the entire 18 local government councils will start on Monday, July 10, 2017,” Eboigbodin said.

He also revealed that the sum of N1.41bn collected in June 2017 was for mandatory expenditure, while a balance of N759.6m was shared among the 18 local government councils.