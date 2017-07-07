Eight People Missing After House Collapse In Italy

Eight people were feared missing on Friday after a house collapsed in the southern Italian town of Torre Annunziata.

Fire brigade services were on the scene from the early morning and searched through the rubble of what was left of the four-storey building.

Two families are believed to have been living in the residential block. Fire brigade officers said it appeared that two of the floors had completely given way.

So far no reason has been given for the collapse.

