G20 Leaders Hold First Working Session On Combating Terrorism

World leaders sat together at the first working session of the Group of 20 summit in Germany on Friday in Hamburg that the EU would respond “immediately and adequately” if the U.S. took action on steel.

The first session is set to focus on combating terrorism, followed by discussions on the global economy and climate.

U.S. President Donald Trump was seen in the same room as President Vladimir Putin for the first time on Friday afternoon, an encounter that will be intensely scrutinised following allegations by U.S. intelligence agencies that Moscow meddled in the U.S. election to help Trump win.

The summit also brings together Trump and Xi at a time when Washington is raising pressure on Beijing to rein in North Korea and threatening the Chinese with punitive trade measures.

Amid the big egos and seemingly intractable conflicts, the host, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, faces the daunting task of steering leaders towards a consensus on trade, climate and migration – all issues that have become more contentious since Trump entered the White House half a year ago.