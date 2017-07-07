NFF, Wolves Call For Support For Carl Ikeme

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and English championships side, Wolverhampton Wanderers have called for total support for goalkeeper Carl Ikeme as he begins an immediate course of chemotherapy in his battle against acute leukaemia.

NFF general secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, said NFF and the Nigerian football family would rally round the energetic shot –stopper in his difficult period.

Read Also: Super Eagles Goalkeeper Carl Ikeme Diagnosed With Acute Leukaemia

Wolves, in a statement, says Carl and his family will receive the full love and support the club can provide and will be with him every single step of the way towards a full recovery.

He was in goal for the Super Eagles over two legs of the 2018 FIFA World Cup preliminary round against Swaziland, as well as the 2-1 defeat of Zambia in Ndola at the beginning of the group phase of the 2018 FIFA World Cup race.