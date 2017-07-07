Nigeria Is Winning War Against Insurgency, Says Abubakar

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar has called on Nigerians not to be swayed by the recent suicide bombings in the country.

He made the call on Friday during an operational visit to the 115 Special Operations Group of the Nigerian Air Force Base in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, who also commissioned a 30-unit block as part of efforts to deal with the accommodation challenges of the Force, assured the citizens that Nigeria was winning the war against Boko Haram insurgency.

The Commander of the special operations, Air Commodore Mahmud Madi, lauded the visit of the Air Chief and described the intervention as timely.

The newly commissioned block was named after an aircraft woman Abdulmalik who died on November 25, 2012, during a suicide bomb attack on Jaji Cantonment in Kaduna State, North West Nigeria.