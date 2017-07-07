North Korea Holds Mass Rally To Celebrate Its Missile Launch

North Korea celebrated the state’s first Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) test with a mass rally and dance on Thursday in Pyongyang.

Video provided to Reuters by North Korea’s official news agency, KCNA, which Reuters cannot independently verify, showed thousands of people including the state’s high ranking officials and soldiers gathering at Kim Il Sung square.

Jang Chang Ha, President of National Defence Science Academy, hailed the reclusive country’s missile launch as a “victory” and a colourful firework display concluded the rally.

North Korea said on Tuesday that it successfully test-launched an ICBM, which flew a trajectory that an expert said could allow a weapon to hit the U.S. state of Alaska.

