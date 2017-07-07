North Korea Holds Mass Rally To Celebrate Its Missile Launch

Channels Television
Updated July 7, 2017

North Korea celebrated the state’s first Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) test with a mass rally and dance on Thursday in Pyongyang.

Video provided to Reuters by North Korea’s official news agency, KCNA, which Reuters cannot independently verify, showed thousands of people including the state’s high ranking officials and soldiers gathering at Kim Il Sung square.

Jang Chang Ha, President of National Defence Science Academy, hailed the reclusive country’s missile launch as a “victory” and a colourful firework display concluded the rally.

North Korea said on Tuesday that it successfully test-launched an ICBM, which flew a trajectory that an expert said could allow a weapon to hit the U.S. state of Alaska.

Read Also: Show Producers, Historians Clash Over Whether Photo Shows Earhart


More on World News

Show Producers, Historians Clash Over Whether Photo Shows Earhart

Merkel Meets Erdogan On Eve Of G20 Summit In Hamburg

U.S. Homeland Security Chief Meets Mexico’s FM For Security Talks

G20 Summit: German Police Fire Water Cannon At Demonstrators

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV