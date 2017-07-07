Ozil Ready To Link Up With Lacazette

Arsenal midfielder, Mesut Ozil, has revealed that he is ready to link-up with Alexandre Lacazette who joined the team in a £52m deal record on Wednesday.

“I’m really looking forward to it. He’s a very good striker who has scored many goals in Ligue 1, not just this season but in previous seasons too. We’re really happy to have such a class striker here with us.” Ozil said in an interview with Arsenal.com

“From what I’ve heard, he’s meant to be very good, always hungry for goals and ice-cold when he gets into a scoring position. My friends who follow the French league know him well and have told me that I’ll definitely have fun with him on the pitch.”

The German player, however, hopes that Lacazette who scored 91 times in his last four seasons at Lyon, will take Arsenal forward with his goals.

“I hope that he’ll be able to take us further with his goals. I’m sure he’s happy to be here and to be able to play with us, and we’re pleased to be able to assist him and help him to score as many goals as possible,” he said.