With A Theme Song By Patoranking, RMD Inspires Many At 56

Veteran actor Richard Mofe-Damijo popularly known as RMD celebrated his 56th birthday on Thursday.

But the day wasn’t just about a birthday bash, as RMD was grateful to God as he shared his experiences and journey in life on Instagram.

As fans took to the social media to send in their wishes, the beloved actor went motivational, sharing his experience.

RMD who has been through thick and thin but stood strong made his life an open book, telling his fans that anyone can make – just like he did.

And that is where Patoranking came in. RMD’s theme song for the day was the reggae-dancehall artiste’s “Nobody wey nor fit to make am o”.

Keying into that, the charismatic actor explained how life wasn’t a bed of roses for him and, like many, he had found himself in situations were all that kept him going was that light at the end of the tunnel.

In an Instagram post, he said, “I believe my journey, like most journeys to greatness usually start from self-belief. It’s hard for me to believe I have done 34 years post-graduation. “There’s been struggles, uncertainties, living abroad seeking greener pastures, returning home, businesses have risen, flourished and some fallen.”

The former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in Delta State who lost his first wife May Mofe-Damijo in 1996 to the cold hands of death explained that there is always light at the end of a tunnel and that after every storm there is a rest.

“There’s been a marriage, a painful death, another blessed marriage, joyous births and more academic pursuits and degrees. There’s been my sojourn in government for eight years, the birth of my precious grandchildren and the return that was at first scary till I felt the overwhelming love and support of my ever growing fan base. What a journey. What a packed 56 years. I am indeed grateful and thankful,” he said.

He further stated how things good things don’t come easy but with faith, hard work and Self-development all things can be accomplished.

“No, I didn’t wake up like this (as RMD), No, I didn’t always know that I would “make it”. It’s been faith, hard work, self-development and more work. But above all, I have been more graced than my efforts could ever have done which is why in this journey, God is my ride or die and today I return all the glory to Him.”

Beyond being a theme song for the day, “Nobody wey nor fit to make am o” is a theme song for RMD’s life.

“Patoranking’s “Nobody wey nor fit to make am o” is the apt theme song for my life as I celebrate my 56th birthday today,” he wrote. “From Welfare Road Warri, Delta State to the Silver Screen, it’s been a surreal experience that anyone who has made it from a similar place of obscurity can relate to.”

The veteran actor has won different awards like Best Actor in Leading Role for 1st Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2005, Special Recognition Award for Best of Nollywood Awards in 2012, and Lifetime Achievement Award for 12th Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2016.

The actor who is a father and grandfather has five children, four with his current wife and one from his previous marriage with MEE. Oh, and if you didn’t know, he is a grandpa. Two grandchildren back that up.