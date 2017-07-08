Nasarawa Teachers Seek Exclusion Of Salaries From Local Government

The Nasarawa State Chapter of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has staged a protest expressing their desire to remain within the state government instead of the Local Government.

The State Chairman of the union, Comrade Francis Tete Jatau said the protest is not in conjunction with salary issues.

“The purpose of our rally is not on salaries but we are going out to tell the state government that the issue of Local Government Autonomy, no teacher is kicking against it but we are telling the state government that primary school teachers should not be a party to Local Government Autonomy, that our salary should be removed from the hands of Local Government politicians”, he said.

The teachers carried placards with inscriptions such as ‘save primary education from imminent collapse’, ‘Basic education is a right and must be protected by all’, ‘payment of primary school teachers’ salaries must not be toyed with’, ‘Funding of primary education should be the responsibility of State and Federal Governments’.

The teachers visited the chairman of the Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board, Mohammed Danazumi, where they enumerated their challenges and sought for a way forward.

“We need you to support us spiritually, we need to support us even through interacting with the state government that primary education is not an issue that somebody who is at the local level should handle, that is why we have to have a lot of problems in terms of backwardness in learning, we have the problem of teachers salary, teachers salary is not forthcoming like before and this is because we are under the local government”, he lamented.

He lauded their courage and doggedness in embarking on a peaceful protest and assured them that the universal basic education board will support the move.

“If your welfare is not being taken care of, you will be completely demoralised. As such every step that we need to take to ensure that the issue of salary and welfare are properly taken care of, we will do it”, he said.

The Nasarawa State Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Iliya Osegba who received the teachers on behalf of the governor explained that the government is committed to reviving the education sector.

“The governor is fully in support of struggle and he has no problem with your demands. Being a teacher too, he will strive to meet these demands that you are putting forward. Since he came on board, he has made the issue of teachers salary, a cardinal priority and therefore until recently teachers’ salaries are normally paid first because of the importance he has attached to teachers welfare”

The teachers further appealed to the government to exclude them from the third tier of government-local government.

“We appeal to the state government to remove us from the hands of local government to the state universal basic education board fully”