Chinese League Leaders Guangzhou Evergrande Suffer Another Defeat

Updated July 8, 2017
Guangzhou Evergrande
Guangzhou Evergrande manager, Filipe Scolari

Chinese Super League leaders Guangzhou Evergrande slumped to a second straight league defeat on Saturday with a 2-0 loss at Beijing Guo’an.

Jonatan Soriano put the home side in front in the first minute, finishing low under the goalkeeper after a fine flowing move down the left flank.

The Spaniard doubled his side’s advantage early in the second half before spurning a glorious opportunity for a hat-trick as Beijing Guo’an dominated proceedings.

The result leaves Guangzhou Evergrande with 37 points, just one ahead of second-placed Shanghai SIPG who have a chance to move to the top of the table when they visit Changchun Yatai on July 9.


