Fayose Underscores Benefits Of Quality Education

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose says that he is of the opinion that quality education can only be acquired at a reasonable cost.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City, the Edo State capital, Mr Fayose noted that parents who desire meaningful education for their children must be prepared to make the necessary sacrifices in order to do so.

He said: “There are two different categories of education just like any other sector, there’s qualitative and quantitative. It’s your choice, free education actually gives you half-baked future, a future you cannot totally rely on”.

The governor further stressed that it was imperative for the nation’s economy to improve if many Nigerians were to receive the right of training.

”When you don’t get salaries, what you ought to get as remunerations? You might not be able to meet up with obligations. I share pains with those who desire to give good education and they cannot,” he added.