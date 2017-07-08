Lagosians Lament As Flood Hits Lekki, Victoria Island

Some residents have continued to react to the recent flood that hit some communities in Lagos State, following a heavy downpour which lasted for several hours.

With Lekki being one of the worst hit by flood, residents lamented that the deluge is so massive that they are unable to leave their homes.

Other places affected by the flood include Victoria Island, Victoria Garden City and Ajah; all in Lagos State, South West Nigeria.

Reacting to the development, the Lagos State government reiterated its call for residents to observe extreme caution on the roads as torrential rain persists across the state.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Steve Ayorinde, said heavy downpour is expected for a few more weeks and warned residents to desist from dumping refuse on water channels.

Mr Ayorinde urged residents to stay indoors, either at home or in their places of work whenever there is a heavy downpour, except when the need to commute becomes necessary.

In another development, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mr Fatai Owoseni, advised road users in the state to avoid the use of the Ahmadu Bello Way on Victoria Island for some time.

He asked commuters to use alternate routes until the flooded Ahmadu Bello Way has been freed of the heavy rain waters.

Speaking in an interview with Channels Television on Saturday, the Police Commissioner said efforts are ongoing to drain the water out of the road.

Meanwhile, some Lagos residents (Lagosians) have taken to Twitter to express their displeasure with the flood, calling on the state government to come to their rescue.

See some of the tweets from residents below:

Lekki is massively flooded. @AkinwunmiAmbode there is still drainage work to be done. This rain shouldn’t be causing such levels of flooding — Tayo Oviosu (@oviosu) May 23, 2017

Lagos state must conquer flooding/water. Lekki Peninsula is a mess driving around this afternoon. It’s not even July/August yet. — JJ Femi-Ema (@femiTRIPP) June 18, 2017

so when the sea levels rise and force mass flooding No trees to prevent wrath of water…

First place in sight is Eko Atlantic and Lekki — Spleazy👨🏾‍💻 (@SplitJones) June 21, 2017

Dear #ablegomina, ur#Excellency @AkinwunmiAmbode. Ibeju-Lekki folks commend ur work but this year’s palliative for flooding is overlooked — Saved by GRACE (@handsonplough) July 6, 2017

I saw some fine houses built on water ways in Lekki yesterday. LASG should sit with them & propose demolition as a solution to flooding — Adesola. (@Solar_unique) July 7, 2017