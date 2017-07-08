Lagosians Lament As Flood Hits Lekki, Victoria Island

Channels Television
Updated July 8, 2017
courtesy: @abi_abiodun

Some residents have continued to react to the recent flood that hit some communities in Lagos State, following a heavy downpour which lasted for several hours.

With Lekki being one of the worst hit by flood, residents lamented that the deluge is so massive that they are unable to leave their homes.

READ ALSO: Motorists Urged To Temporarily Avoid Ahmadu Bello Way

courtesy: @AdNikky

Other places affected by the flood include Victoria Island, Victoria Garden City and Ajah; all in Lagos State, South West Nigeria.

Reacting to the development, the Lagos State government reiterated its call for residents to observe extreme caution on the roads as torrential rain persists across the state.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Steve Ayorinde, said heavy downpour is expected for a few more weeks and warned residents to desist from dumping refuse on water channels.

READ ALSO: Flood Takes Over Victoria Island, Lekki

Mr Ayorinde urged residents to stay indoors, either at home or in their places of work whenever there is a heavy downpour, except when the need to commute becomes necessary.

Courtesy: @ChukwujikeChima

In another development, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mr Fatai Owoseni, advised road users in the state to avoid the use of the Ahmadu Bello Way on Victoria Island for some time.

He asked commuters to use alternate routes until the flooded Ahmadu Bello Way has been freed of the heavy rain waters.

READ ALSO: Lagos Govt Reiterates Call For Caution As Rains Persist

Speaking in an interview with Channels Television on Saturday, the Police Commissioner said efforts are ongoing to drain the water out of the road.

Fatai Owoseni

Meanwhile, some Lagos residents (Lagosians) have taken to Twitter to express their displeasure with the flood, calling on the state government to come to their rescue.

See some of the tweets from residents below:


More on Headlines

Five Killed, Three Injured As Container Falls On Bus In Ojota

Britain Has Nothing To Do With Agitations For Secession – High Commissioner

Osinbajo Calls For Entrenchment Of Free, Fair Elections

Former OAU VC Arraigned For Alleged N1.4bn Fraud

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV