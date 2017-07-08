Manchester United Agree Fee With Everton For Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku is set to have a medical with Manchester United after the club agreed to pay Everton an initial £75m for the Belgian striker.

According to the reports, the deal for the 24-year-old is believed to include £15m in add-ons.

“Manchester United is delighted to announce that it has agreed a fee with Everton for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku. The transfer is subject to a medical and personal terms,” the Red Devils said on their website.

Chelsea had matched United’s bid but missed out on re-signing their former player.

The Blues were not willing to match the fees Lukaku’s agent, Mino Raiola would earn if the forward moved to Old Trafford.