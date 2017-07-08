Motorists Urged To Temporarily Avoid Ahmadu Bello Way

The Nigeria Police Force has asked road users in Lagos State to avoid the use of the Ahmadu Bello Way on Victoria Island for some time.

The Police advised commuters to use alternate routes until the flooded Ahmadu Bello Way has been freed of the heavy rain waters.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mr Fatai Owoseni who made the call on Saturday told Channels Television that efforts are ongoing to drain the water out of the road.

Mr Owoseni said the decision to divert commuters stemmed from the urgent need to avert disaster as rainwater found its way into the diesel storage of a filling station, a situation he said could lead to a disaster if not properly handled.

He assured the residents of the interventions of relevant agencies in resolving the situation but urged commuters to use alternate routes to the popular Ahmadu Bello Way.