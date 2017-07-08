NHIS Should Be A Regulator, Not An Operator – Health Minister

The Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole says the Federal Government is planning to review the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The minister made the disclosure during an exclusive interview on Channels Television’s magazine programme, Dateline Abuja.

He explained that the scheme would be reviewed to be a regulator as well as strengthened to check the Health Management Organisations (HMOs) across the country.

Professor Adewole noted that the HMOs would face prosecution if found culpable for withholding monies meant for hospitals and enrollees.

He added that state governments would also be encouraged to develop their own health insurance scheme.